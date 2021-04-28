ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: MOZART AND PROKOFIEV

SATURDAY 5/1-SUNDAY 5/2. Robinson Center Music Hall. 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Donation; $10 minimum.

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Andrew Irvin and violist Timothy MacDuff are at the forefront of this concert, one of ASO’s first ventures back into the world of live performance. Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 “Classical,” Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C Major “Jupiter” finale — which ASO members collaborated on virtually during the pandemic as part of the “Bedtime with Bach” series — are on the program. “It will be a true joy to play such an iconic piece for a live audience almost a year after performing it virtually for our ‘Bedtime with Bach’ series, a project that has allowed us to stay connected with our community while we were off of the stage. A full-circle moment for sure,” Interim Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson said. Presented live to an in-person audience at Robinson and available for streaming on ASO’s website after 7:30 p.m. on May 8, tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a minimum donation of $10.

For tickets, visit arkansassymphony.org/classical-heights. Social distancing measures will be in place and masks are required at all times in the building.