Warehouse Liquor on Main Street has a 50 Cent special today. As a guest of Power 92’s The Broadway Joe Morning Show, the legendary rapper is at the SoMa liquor store promoting his cognac brand until 6 p.m. today, and scheduled for an appearance at the Empire nightclub tonight.

The price for a pic with 50? A receipt showing that you purchased a bottle of Branson Cognac, which will cost you about as much as his namesake (in dollars, not cents.) When we visited at about 4:15 p.m., the parking lot was full of cars and the people waiting in line were in good spirits. Warehouse funneled prospective cognac purchasers inside to the cashiers, while a longer line formed along the front wall of the liquor store for the meet and greet. 50 Cent waited somewhere inside, out of sight to anyone at the entrance but positioned somewhere by the champagne/wine coolers on the northwest corner of the store.

Outside in line, a boy too young for liquor store entry called out to his friend, “Don’t give up! He’s gonna come out!” Explanation of the two-line system made its way through the crowd, and a woman at the cash register reacted to the price tag: “Damn, 50!”