Here’s a double hallelujah: The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is back this summer, with outdoor shows to be staged at War Memorial Park, the Little Rock Zoo and Murray Park.

After The Rep suspended operations in April of 2018 to regroup its financial future and hired Executive Artistic Director Will Trice — a native of Little Rock and a Tony Award-winning producer — in 2019 to help lead its revival, the COVID-19 pandemic closed the theater doors once again. This summer’s outdoor productions mark its return to live theatre. Tickets for the series go on sale June 1, and tickets for individual shows go on sale July 1.

First up in “The Rep Outdoors” series: “Marie & Rosetta,” playwright George Brant’s 2017 play about Cotton Plant, Ark., native and gospel/rock icon Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her relationship with contralto Marie Knight. The New Yorker said of the play: “It is so rare for a play about the inner lives of black women to center on their intimacy and not world politics or degradation that the very fact of George Brant’s loving two-character script is refreshing. … As the two women exchange licks on piano and guitar (Elvis learned a lot from Tharpe’s strong strumming), it becomes clear that Tharpe is drawn to the young woman’s gentleness—but how to love a woman, given the strictures of the black church?” Steve H. Broadnax directs, and the play takes place July 13 – Aug. 1 on the grounds of War Memorial Park.

Next, Jennifer Vanderbes’ “Primating” goes up Aug. 10-30 at the Civitan Pavilion in the Little Rock Zoo. Directed by Ari Edelson, The Rep describes the play like this:

Desmond and Eve, two of the world’s leading primatologists, re-unite on a chimp reserve in Africa to study the mating habits of primates, and wind up grappling with their animal instincts. The headstrong, brainy ex-lovers use what they know about primate behavior to justify their own past decisions, igniting a full-blown battle of the sexes – and wits – as they pit man against woman, and ape against man.

Lastly, a concert staging of beloved 1960 musical “The Fantasticks,” free to the public and held at Murray Park Sun., Oct. 3.

More from the release:

