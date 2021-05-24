Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is bowing out at season’s end with a series of free outdoor concerts from three of its ensembles — the Rockefeller String Quartet, the ASO Brass Quintet and the Quapaw String Quartet. Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. Bernice Gardens Rockefeller String Quartet Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. Argenta Plaza ASO Brass Quintet Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m. History Pavilion at the River Market Quapaw String Quartet

Bring a lawn chair with you, organizers suggest. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Advertisement

Oh, and if May slipped by and you missed the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s poetic pairing of Beethoven’s 7th with Gabriela Lena Franck’s “Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout,” like I did, check out KUAR’s conversation about it and catch the video stream here on May 29.