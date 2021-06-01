Garland County native and radio/TV mogul Bobby Bones has a new show on the National Geographic channel called “Breaking Bobby Bones.” Here’s the series trailer:

Check out the clip of him dangling precariously from a rope above the Grand Canyon, in which he shakes at least as rapidly as he did while channeling M.C. Hammer during this episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The series debuted last night, and two back-to-back episodes air Sunday, June 6, one of which sees Bones return to Arkansas to whoop up on a Hoxie School District bus.

More here.