Note “Rhythm in the Rock,” a music and food fest going up every Sunday afternoon in June at Red & Blue Event Venue (1415 W. 7th St). There’s a great lineup — Memphis rocker John Paul Keith, former “The Voice” contestant Levelle Davison and some of our favorite performers in town/of all time, The Salty Dogs and Isaac Alexander. Here’s the full remaining schedule:

June 13: John Paul Keith June 20: Salty Dogs | Issac Alexander June 27: Levelle Davison | Cats & Dogs

Festivities run from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. A rotating roster of food trucks will be onsite, along with art and activities geared toward the kids. Free parking is available.