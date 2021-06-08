Jim Boyer

ERIN ENDERLIN

FRIDAY 6/11. Old State House Museum Lawn. 5:30 p.m. Free.

Faulkner County native Erin Enderlin, who was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards this week, is giving a free performance on the lawn at The Old State House Museum as part of Little Rock’s monthly Second Friday Art Night festivities. “My Arkansas roots run deep,” Enderlin said in a press release. “I love representing my home state through music in Nashville and around the world, but there’s nothing more special than coming back home to play.” Enderlin’s represented in the museum’s digital offerings, too; the 2004 guitar on which she wrote Alan Jackson’s “Monday Morning Church” — her “first good guitar,” she called it — got cleft in twain when a friend accidentally ran over it. It’s now part of the museum’s current exhibit, “Down the Rabbit Hole: Adventures in eMuseum.”

POP-UP POCKET PARTY

THURSDAY 6/10. Main Street Pocket Park, 711 Main St. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Free.

Three cheers for pocket parks, also known as “spaces between buildings just waiting to become home to happy hour hangs.” OK, that’s our definition, but we think Downtown Little Rock Partnership might concur, especially when it comes to the nook at 711 Main, at which this Pocket Pop-Up Party takes place late this week. Come with some cash for beverages from Stone’s Throw Brewing, and for live music from Cliff & Susan.

BAGGO, BRATS N’ BLUES

SUNDAY 6/13. The Rail Yard. 3-6 p.m. $35.

This benefit for Central Arkansas Habitat for Humanity goes up in the open-air Rail Yard on a Sunday afternoon, and features live music from soul singer Charlotte Taylor (pictured) and Bill “Bluesboy Jag” Jagitsch, not to mention one of the best fundraiser rituals we’ve ever heard of: a ceremonial “note” burning for three homeowners who have successfully paid off their mortgages this year through Habitat’s HomeBuyer program. Habitat’s Central Arkansas chapter partners with low-to-moderate-income individuals to make housing more accessible and affordable and to help build the sort of generational wealth that comes along with home ownership, and it’s built more than 200 such homes since it was founded in 1989. Attendees to the event, sponsored by Bank OZK, will receive a grilled brat, one free beer and happy hour drink specials throughout the afternoon. Get tickets and register your Baggo team at habitatcentralar.org/baggo.

BIG RED BALL HOMEBREW CONTEST

SATURDAY 6/12. Sixth and Scott Street parking garage. 6-9 p.m. $30 advance, $35 at the door.

Stone’s Throw Brewing, the Little Rock Kickball Association and Downtown Little Rock Partnership are hosting this long-running homebrewer’s contest, with proceeds benefiting CARE (Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals); drink for a good cause and meet some adoptable pets while you sip. Get tickets at the-big-red-ball-charitable-foundation.square.site.

And don’t miss this concert early next week:

REVEREND HORTON HEAT, DALE WATSON

TUESDAY 6/15. Four Quarter Bar. 7 p.m. $25.

Solo sets from two of country music’s foremost rockabilly reinventors, with the two joining forces for some duo numbers? Sounds like a pandemic fever dream from a show-starved music fan, but you are indeed awake. Texas-turned-Tennessee Prince of the Road Dale Watson (at left) and Dallas’ Reverend of Freakout are landing at Four Quarter Bar in Argenta, where the amount of rowdy you can fit on the stage is inversely proportional to its teeny square footage. Get tickets at centralarkansastickets.com.

Finally, check out this lineup for the Sunday afternoon “Rhythm in the Rock” concerts at Red & Blue in June: The Salty Dogs, Levelle Davison and more.