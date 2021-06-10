The Arkansas Country Music Awards, held Monday, June 7, at Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas with acclaimed country singer Pam Tillis in attendance, paid tribute to The Natural State’s legacy of country music with performances from Amy Helm, Bonnie Montgomery, Shawn Camp, Mark Currey and other Arkansas-connected talents.

Our forever-twang-heroes The Salty Dogs won for Best Vocal Group, and heralded Faulkner County songwriter Erin Enderlin won Songwriter of the Year yet again, as she has done every year the awards have been held. Enderlin’s work has been recorded by Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Lee Ann Womack and, of course, on her own albums; catch her at a free concert at the Old State House Museum tomorrow night.

Check out the rest of the 2021 winners here.