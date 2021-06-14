Argenta Community Theater co-founder and philanthropist Judy Tenenbaum died unexpectedly last Thursday. From her obituary at Griffin Leggett Healey and Roth Funeral Home:

Judy was born on June 13, 1949 in Long Island, New York. The family relocated in 1958 to Dallas, TX where she was raised with her brother Lawrence Kohn. She attended Hillcrest High School and University of Oklahoma in Norman, where she met Harold S. Tenenbaum whom she later married. Judy completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1994 obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the age of 45. She is survived by her children, Cori Tenenbaum McGrath, her husband, Tim, and their children Caroline and Daniel; and Jerald Tenenbaum, his wife Nathalie Tauchner Tenenbaum and their children Julius and Maximilian. She will also be deeply missed by her best friend Rick Fleetwood. Judy is remembered for her generous spirit and her dedication to the philanthropic causes she championed; particularly she has been recognized for her work with St. Vincent’s Hospital, Temple B’nai Israel, the Susan G. Koman foundation and City Year, to name but a few of the many organizations she loved and supported. While she truly enjoyed her philanthropic work (and Democratic politics), Judy’s greatest passion – and arguably her greatest contribution – is the Argenta Community Theater which she founded in 2010 with her dear friend Vincent Insalaco.

Judy’s passion for art and culture inspired a love of travel that took her around the world. She was blessed to have visited Israel multiple times. Her travels also took her through Europe, Africa, Scandinavia, China and Soviet Russia. Judy lived life on her terms, never turning down an opportunity to make new friends or to make time for a meaningful conversation with an old friend. She vivaciously enjoyed friendships with people of all ages and walks of life. But more than everything else, Judy adored her four grandchildren. She was absolutely devoted to their happiness. Judy’s death creates a void that will be deeply felt by her family, her friends and our entire community.