Maybe the NCAA Super Regionals broke your heart as thoroughly as they did mine last weekend. Or maybe you just haven’t seen “The Sandlot” since middle school homeroom screened it on the last day before summer break because all the book learnin’ was done for the year. Or maybe you just need to get out of the house and do something that doesn’t cost money.

Whatever the case may be, there’s a Hot Springs vs. Little Rock baseball rumble tonight with an accompanying screening of my generation’s answer to “Bad News Bears,” and I can’t sell it any better than the flier above. Organizers tell me there will be classic baseball concessions on hand, like sunflower seeds and peanuts and cracker jacks, as well as a cookout, so bring something to throw on the grill if you like. Also happening: live music, a punk rock baseball photo booth and a kiddie pool, so bring a swimsuit. And your kids. And your dogs. And water guns. And lawn chairs.