RACHEL AMMONS, BILLY RUBEN & THE ELEVATED ENZYMES

SATURDAY 6/26. Four Quarter Bar. 9 p.m. $10.

Psychedelta goddess/cactus charmer/”no-man band”/force of nature Rachel Ammons is giving a show at Four Quarter Bar Saturday night with Billy Ruben & The Elevated Enzymes. To see Ammons play several instruments at once in concert is to see what it looks like for the blues to course through someone’s entire body and come out the other end of the speaker swinging; If you’ve missed live music and haven’t made it back out yet, this is a hell of a kickoff. Here’s hoping this a good omen for the entire summer; may it get weird and stay weird.

MARCH FOR BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS

SATURDAY 6/26. Bernice Garden. Noon.

Young artists’ forum The T.U.R.N. Project (The Underground Neighborhood Railroad Project) and Bernice Garden are hosting a March for Black Women & Girls this Saturday, with vendors, speakers and poets onsite. Poet Coffy Davis said in press release that the event “aims to place Black women and Girls lives, as well as their unique struggles, squarely within the context of the larger social justice concerns in our nation,” and has deemed this year’s theme “To change the things I cannot accept.”

Jerry Moran

TAB BENOIT

SATURDAY 6/26. First Financial Music Hall, Murphy Arts District, El Dorado. 7 p.m. $5.

Terrebonne Parish native, Louisiana Hall of Famer and wetlands preservation advocate Tab Benoit has been playing swamp-informed, guitar-based blues since 1987, and he’s dipping down into south Arkansas on a leg of an extensive 2021 tour for this indoor show, which will have seating in socially distanced pods. Get tickets at eldomad.com or by calling the box office at 870-444-3007. First responders and health care workers can show identification at the entrance for free admission.

Joshua Black Wilkins

AMERICAN AQUARIUM

FRIDAY 6/25. Rev Room. 8:30 p.m. $20-$100.

This Raleigh, North Carolina, rock band’s Arkansas connections run deep — in part because they’ve launched music on the Little Rock-based Last Chance label, in part because they’ve played here so many times that fans have turned into friends. Frontman BJ Barham, a hard-touring partyer now living the married and sober life, lent a thoughtful set last December to the Arkansas Times/White Water Tavern collaboration on a virtual Holiday Hang Out festival and returns with the full band for this show at the Rev Room. Get tickets at revroom.com.

MUSIC IN THE WILD: KELLY SINGER

FRIDAY 6/25. Wildwood Park for the Arts. 8 p.m. $25.

With a sparkly high C and loads of Mozart in her pocket, Arkansas native soprano Kelly Singer is giving a concert at Wildwood Park this weekend, joined by ASO musicians Charlotte Crosmer, violin; Meredith Hicks, violin; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello (pictured above). A complimentary taxi service ferries you from the ticket check to the gazebo, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets, plus some cash for the donations-base concession stand.