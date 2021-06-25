You may not be able to catch a show at The Rep’s space on Main Street just yet, but you can visit for a workshop. Arkansas Repertory Theatre collaborators Steve H. Broadnax III and Ari Edelson are offering free workshops at the theater in downtown Little Rock this month. Registration is free, but space is limited. Both workshops will be held at 601 Main St., and attendees must be at least 18 years old. Register here.

These Visiting Artist Workshops are a way to connect theater lovers to the talent behind the productions in a more intimate way, and to give directors like Broadnax and Edelson a chance to talk shop. “Not only do we get to enjoy the work of these professionals on the stage,” Executive Director Will Trice said, “but our workshops and classes allow these guest artists to fully engage with our community during their residencies here in Little Rock.”

Advertisement

Broadnax, a Little Rock native and Penn State University professor of Theatre, has a longstanding relationship with The Rep, and is the director of the upcoming outdoor production of George Brant’s “Marie & Rosetta” at War Memorial Park, which explores the relationship between Cotton Plant-born rock and roll icon Sister Rosetta Tharpe and contralto Marie Knight.

Edelson, a Yale University grad and decorated director who leads a prolific theater lab company called The Orchard Project, will direct The Rep’s upcoming outdoor production of Jennifer Vanderbes’ “Primating” at the Little Rock Zoo, a romantic comedy set in an African safari camp.

Advertisement

“It takes a village to produce a play and an even larger village to keep a theater going” Candrice Jones said. A Dermott native, poet and playwright, Jones joined The Rep in April as the Director of New Programs.

Here are the workshop details:

Advertisement