Through Sunday, July 11, a new theater company called Firebrand will be re-interpreting William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” on the campus of Hendrix College. The one-hour, outdoor adaptation takes place at The Village at Hendrix at 7 p.m. each night. Get tickets here.
Here’s cast and crew: Nathan Adam Sullivan, an Arkansas native and Harding University grad, helms Firebrand Theatre Co. Mary Ruth Marotte was, among many other endeavors, the director of Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre for a decade, and Paige Reynolds is the Shakepeare company’s current dramaturgical director.
Trece P. Dionne
Corrie Green
Blake Johnson
Braxton O. Johnson
James Mainard O’Connell
and
Paige Martin Reynolds as ProsperaDirected and Adapted by Nathan Adam Sullivan
Co-produced with Mary Ruth Marotte and Paige Martin Reynolds
Costume Design by Mary Ruth Marotte
Original Music Composed by Simon Marotte