Through Sunday, July 11, a new theater company called Firebrand will be re-interpreting William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” on the campus of Hendrix College. The one-hour, outdoor adaptation takes place at The Village at Hendrix at 7 p.m. each night. Get tickets here.

Here’s cast and crew: Nathan Adam Sullivan, an Arkansas native and Harding University grad, helms Firebrand Theatre Co. Mary Ruth Marotte was, among many other endeavors, the director of Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre for a decade, and Paige Reynolds is the Shakepeare company’s current dramaturgical director.