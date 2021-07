From the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record comes an update on the five leveled acres that formerly housed the Majestic Hotel, and proposed plans from R.A. Wilson Enterprises detail a $2.1 million entertainment venue. The Hot Springs Board of Directors voted 6-1 last Tuesday to hire R.A Wilson, who conjectured that the first concert there could be held as soon as spring 2023. The Walton Arts Center is reported to be in talks with R.A. Wilson about managing the site’s operations.

