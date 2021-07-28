A WORKING-CLASS BAR: Visitors to the White Water Tavern pass yellowing articles from the Arkansas Times on a corkboard at the entrance (at top), then into the storied walls of the tavern’s main room (above).

A WORKING-CLASS BAR: Visitors to the White Water Tavern pass yellowing articles from the Arkansas Times on a corkboard at the entrance (at top), then into the storied walls of the tavern’s main room (above). Matt White

Reopening its doors amidst a devastating surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly infectious delta variant, Capitol View/Stifft Station’s beloved dive bar will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result upon entry. White Water Tavern was among the first venues in Little Rock to close its doors when the pandemic hit in March 2020, and its August 2021 reopening under new ownership was much-anticipated as a return to form — both a sigh of relief and a homecoming for the bar’s patrons and stewards.

Here’s the full entry policy, which you’ll find along with a stellar lineup on the bar’s new website, including Patrick Sweany, Brent Best, The Salty Dogs, Amy Garland, Funkanites, Rodney Block, Rachel Ammons, Tiny Towns, Dylan Earl and more.

After shutting down for 16 months and working really hard to get our beloved White Water Tavern ready to reopen, we have all been feeling so excited to welcome friends old and new back into the storied barroom. Today, that feeling of excitement is mixed with great anxiety as the devastating virus resurges across Arkansas amidst one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. In an effort exclusively to try to protect our staff, our families, our patrons, and the brilliant musicians who grace our stage, all persons entering the building will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination until the number of cases in our community drop significantly. This policy will apply during all operating hours. Valid proof includes a vaccination card, a digital copy or photograph of one’s card, or a 48-hour negative Covid test. Lost cards can easily be replaced wherever one received their vaccination or by calling the Arkansas Department of Health at 501.661.2000. We want to get back to work. We want everyone to safely make it back to their families. We want to hear the music ring out once again. Thank you.

More concerts are on the horizon; If you haven’t made that vaccination appointment, now’s a damn good time.