Memphis native Danielle A. Jackson, who joined the Oxford American in February 2020 as managing editor, will succeed Eliza Borné as the magazine’s fourth editor since its inception in 1992. The nonprofit quarterly magazine is published in alliance with the University of Central Arkansas, and is acclaimed not only for its stellar writing about the complexity of the South, but for its annual music issue.

Jackson is a former associate editor at Longreads, and has written for The New York Times Book Review, Bookforum, The Criterion Collection, Vulture, The Point, LitHub and other publications. “She also facilitated a revival of works by Sweet Home, Arkansas-born Henry Dumas for the fall 2021 issue of the magazine,” a press release reads. “We are, as ever,” Jackson said, “committed to illuminating our region’s rich histories of resilience and creativity and striving together for a hopeful future.”

Advertisement

Other changes to the magazine’s masthead include: