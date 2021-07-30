Memphis native Danielle A. Jackson, who joined the Oxford American in February 2020 as managing editor, will succeed Eliza Borné as the magazine’s fourth editor since its inception in 1992. The nonprofit quarterly magazine is published in alliance with the University of Central Arkansas, and is acclaimed not only for its stellar writing about the complexity of the South, but for its annual music issue.
Jackson is a former associate editor at Longreads, and has written for The New York Times Book Review, Bookforum, The Criterion Collection, Vulture, The Point, LitHub and other publications. “She also facilitated a revival of works by Sweet Home, Arkansas-born Henry Dumas for the fall 2021 issue of the magazine,” a press release reads. “We are, as ever,” Jackson said, “committed to illuminating our region’s rich histories of resilience and creativity and striving together for a hopeful future.”
Other changes to the magazine’s masthead include:
Hannah Saulters, the OA’s former associate editor, will now serve as managing editor. A Mississippi native, Saulters joined the OA in 2019. She has commissioned and edited stories by Karen Good Marable, Malinda Maynor Lowery, S.J. Kim, Michelle Lanier and Kali Grosvenor, and worked as a consulting producer on The Seeds We Keep, a short film supported by a grant from the Julia Child Foundation. Saulters will report to Jackson and will support the production of the print magazine, manage the organization’s archive project, and produce segments for Points South, the OA’s NEH-supported podcast. …Georgia native Noah Taylor Britton joins the OA’s team as editorial and production coordinator, leading and supporting digital projects including the first-ever issue announcement trailer, launched on July 15 for the fall 2021 issue, and writing and editing stories for OxfordAmerican.org. Britton is a recent honors graduate of Georgia State University and worked as an executive assistant before joining the OA as an intern earlier this year. …Kevin Blechman joined the OA’s business team as advertising sales director in March after a twenty-year career leading teams at Time, Inc. and the Meredith Corporation. Blechman is based in Atlanta.Laura Daley became the OA’s first-ever engagement editor in June. Daley was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and was most recently marketing coordinator at McBrayer PLLC in Lexington. She received a master’s degree in media and public engagement from University of Colorado at Boulder last year and will manage the OA’s digital promotional and social media strategies.