Lee Isaac Chung’s Arkansas-based film “Minari” was a darling of the awards ceremony season this year, winning a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film (not without controversy) an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and a whopping ten nominations at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Courtesy A24

Through it all, Chung was characterized as a newcomer to the scene, but “Minari” was preceded by three films of note, all of which are playing on Criterion’s streaming service beginning August 5.

Check out “Munyurangabo,” “Lucky Life” and “Abigail Harm” if you’re a subscriber, and in case you missed it, check out Arkansas Times contributor Sam Eifling’s interview with Chung earlier this year.