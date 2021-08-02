Little Rock born writer/director Jeff Nichols has made five feature films: “Shotgun Stories,” “Take Shelter,” “Mud,” “Midnight Special” and “Loving.” He and his wife and and son live in Austin, Texas.

What have you been working on?

I’m writing a lot of screenplays. I’m probably paraphrasing Mark Twain, but I’ve always believed that you have to fill up your creative well. After releasing “Midnight Special” and “Loving” back to back, I’ve been in that mode: gotta go write some stuff. The well has been filled. Now, I’m ready for the world to open up so I can go make some movies.

One thing I can tell you on the record is that I’m working on my second draft of my “Quiet Place” film [the third in the series]. It’s one of the most intense scripts I’ve ever written.

What’s something you’ve watched recently that stood out?

I was blown away by “Mare of Easttown.” I’m prejudiced slightly because my friend from college Craig Zobel directed it. But I thought it felt like one of the most sincere representations of small town life that I’ve seen in a very long time.