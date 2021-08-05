Texarkana-based artist Darlene Taylor’s “Welcome to De Queen” mural welcomes visitors in English, Spanish, Choctaw and Marshallese. A new community group in De Queen called the Minority Affairs Council of Southwest Arkansas launched in the wake of the George Floyd murder in May 2020, and the mural was the group’s first project. The council’s president, Murriel Wiley, said its purpose was twofold: It covered up graffiti after a bout of vandalism hit the town last year, “and it also sent the message that everyone is welcome here, no matter where you come from.” Muralist Taylor, Wiley told the Arkansas Times, has since been hired by local businesses “for 16 other projects around town.”