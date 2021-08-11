Arkansas Arts Council announced today the recipients of its annual Individual Artist Fellowships. Little Rock-based filmmaker T.J. Deeter is among the winners. Check out his work on a film called “Shattered Dreams” here.

Painter Susan Chambers, whose work is on display at Historic Arkansas Museum’s “Gone to Seed” exhibit, is also among the fellows. The full list:

Cinematic Arts:

Rontaye Miquan Butler lives in Fayetteville, where he is studying for his Master of Fine Arts in photography. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography and digital media at University of Houston. Butler’s works have been exhibited throughout Texas and he is the recipient of first prize in the Citywide African-American Artists Exhibition at the Museum of Fine Art, Houston.

Thomas James Deeter lives in Little Rock, where he earned a Master of Arts in teaching and a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. He was a public-school art teacher for twelve years and a recipient of the Sturgis/Friday Fellows Scholarship for community outreach and leadership. Deeter created the life-size set, constructed from paper and cardboard, for his film Shattered Dreams. He is a screenwriter and WGA winner for season 3 of True Detective.

Lisa Marie Evans lives in Fayetteville where she is project manager, editor and animator at OZCast, an online creative variety show featuring local, regional and national artists. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from University of Kansas, Lawrence. Evans is also a facilitator and administrator for Artist INC, a professional development and entrepreneurial program for artists, hosted by Mid-America Arts Alliance. Evans has been an instructor at University of Missouri Kansas City and at Kansas City Art Institute.

Poetry:

Kaveh Bassiri lives in Fayetteville where he is a Ph.D candidate in comparative literature at the University of Arkansas. He earned a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing at Sarah Lawrence College. Bassiri is a translator and instructor and teaches at University of Arkansas. He is author of two books of poetry, Elementary English and 99 Names of Exile and numerous articles and translations. Bassiri is the recipient of an Artist 360 grant sponsored by Mid-America Arts Alliance, Best American Poetry award by Paisley Rekdal and Best New Poets by Brain Teare, as well as numerous other awards.

Hiba Tahir lives in Fayetteville where she is a candidate for a Master of Fine Arts in poetry, at the University of Arkansas. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and news editorial journalism at the University of Southern Mississippi. Tahir is editor in the University of Arkansas Honors College blog and Honors College Magazine, and social media director of Open Mouth Literary Center. Tahrir is the recipient of an Artists 360 grant sponsored by Mid-America Arts Alliance and recipient of a Chester & Freda S. Johnson Fellowship.

Karstin Johnson lives in Fayetteville where she is a candidate for a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing at University of Arkansas, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree in English/creative writing. Johnson is an academic graduate assistant in the Office of Student-Athlete Success at the University, as well as the co-creative writing director of Prison Stories Project at Northwest Arkansas Community Corrections Center for incarcerated women.

Painting, except for works on paper

Susan Chambers, of Little Rock, earned a BA in art from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and an MFA in drawing and painting from Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia. She is represented by Boswell Mourot Fine Art. Previously, Chambers was represented in a one-person exhibition at the Argenta Gallery of the Laman Public Library; Baum Gallery of Art at University of Central Arkansas; Gallery II at University of Arkansas, Little Rock; Isaac S. Hathaway Fine Arts Center; University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff; Arts Center of the Ozarks and many others. Her work has been included in the Annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center, the Spiva Biennial 2000, and La Grange National Biennial, Chattahoochee Valley Art Museum.

Jody Travis Thompson, of Fayetteville, is an instructor at University of Arkansas. He earned a BA at NcNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and an MFA at University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He has shown his work in New Jersey, New York, Texas and Arkansas. His work is also in private collections in New York, Washington, D.C., Arkansas, California and more. He has participated in residencies in New Jersey and Texas.

Ray Allen Parker, of Fayetteville, earned a BA and an MFA in English at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he later studied painting and drawing. Parker was senior merchandising manager, senior editor, creative programs development manager and photography director at JC Penney, Nationwide Headquarters, in Plano, Texas where he worked for more than 30 years until he returned to Arkansas in 2010 to begin painting. He is represented by Boswell Mourot Fine Art in Little Rock.