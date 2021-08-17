The Hall, a new performance venue opening in October at 721 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock, announced a portion of its opening calendar today, with concerts scheduled for Yola, Granger Smith (perhaps better known as his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr.), Muscadine Bloodline, Ledisi, Jelly Roll, Drake White, Samantha Fish and Tab Benoit. The venue sits adjacent to the historic Taborian Hall, which houses the legendary Dreamland Ballroom.

Construction began in June on the interior of The Hall, which will consist of a multi-purpose space capable of accommodating 300-1,200 people, a press release stated. The space includes a 4-foot-tall stage and a concession area. “Additionally, The Hall will be well-suited for special events such as receptions, fundraisers, corporate events, video shoots, trade shows and conferences. The Hall’s retro and gritty red and cream brand mark is a throwback to the 1950s, a booming period for West Ninth Street.”

From The Hall’s press release:

