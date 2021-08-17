The Hall, a new performance venue opening in October at 721 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock, announced a portion of its opening calendar today, with concerts scheduled for Yola, Granger Smith (perhaps better known as his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr.), Muscadine Bloodline, Ledisi, Jelly Roll, Drake White, Samantha Fish and Tab Benoit. The venue sits adjacent to the historic Taborian Hall, which houses the legendary Dreamland Ballroom.
Construction began in June on the interior of The Hall, which will consist of a multi-purpose space capable of accommodating 300-1,200 people, a press release stated. The space includes a 4-foot-tall stage and a concession area. “Additionally, The Hall will be well-suited for special events such as receptions, fundraisers, corporate events, video shoots, trade shows and conferences. The Hall’s retro and gritty red and cream brand mark is a throwback to the 1950s, a booming period for West Ninth Street.”
From The Hall’s press release:
-
10/16—Ledisi; The singer, songwriter, music producer, author and actress won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance. She recently released Ledisi Sings Nina, a collection of seven of the most popular songs by legendary artist Nina Simone.
-
10/23—Muscadine Bloodline; This Country duo is fresh off the release of their debut album, Burn It at Both Ends. Their songs reflect their love of home, family, friends, love lost and found, and struggles of the road life.
-
10/29—Jelly Roll; Mixing themes from both Hip Hop and Country genres, this southern rapper has blended both into a unique sound and earned success across the nation.
-
11/20—Drake White; An established country music star in his own right, Drake White has toured with the likes of Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band. With new songs “Hurts the Healing” and “Angel Side of You,” Drake continues to grow his fan base while staying true to his southern soulful roots.
-
12/04—Granger Smith; Also known by his alter-ego Earl Dibbles Jr., Granger has established himself as a bona-fide star and not just in the Texas red dirt scene. Including his last full-length release, Country Things, Granger has totaled 13 albums with six singles charting on country music airplay.
-
12/10 –Tab Benoit’s Swampland Jam & Samantha Fish; One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Southern Louisiana in recent years, Tab Benoit combines his blues guitarist sounds with Samantha Fish of Kansas City, MO, whose sound mixes elements of blues rock with rock, funk, bluegrass and ballads.
-
3/22—Yola; A singer and songwriter from Bristol, England, Yola’s sound covers multiple genres. Her 2021 album, Stand For Myself, was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.