Arkansas musician Chris Maxwell (Gunbunnies, Jubilee Dive) has long partnered with co-writer Phil Hernandez in an outfit called Elegant Too, which pens songs for Amy Schumer, Demetri Martin, John Oliver and, not least, the punny/absurd/delightful songs that serve as soundtrack for the Belcher family’s adventures on “Bob’s Burgers.”

The animated series has a new box set of its music out on Sub Pop, including musical and voice acting bits from Adam Driver, Tiffany Haddish, Jenny Slate, Matt Berninger (of The National), and available on “ketchup, mustard and relish colored vinyl” with “die-cut pages shaped like burger fixings, a hardbound lyric book with original Bob’s Burgers artwork, a softbound sheet music book, 2 sheets of colorforms with background scenes, and 2 original posters.”

Get a taste of the playlist here, and get the box set at Target stores or order it online. There are 90 tracks on the record, and Maxwell’s featured on the following tracks, Subpop tells us.

Here Comes The Meat Plane

Sky Kiss (Extended)

Chunky Blast Offs

Dad-chelor Party

Meat Man

Roll A Rock To Rock And Roll

I Want To Take You Higher

Sexy Little Tiger

Bad At Being A Nun (Extended)

Ga Ga

Burobu

Doot Doo I Love You

Puppet Battle