The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau revives its annual series of free outdoor concerts in September, with performances from Genine LaTrice Perez, Rodney Block, Tonya Leeks and more. Bring some cash instead of a cooler, organizers ask, as they’ll have beer, wine, soft drinks and water available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Art Porter Music Education, Inc.’s scholarship fund. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Here’s the full schedule:

WHEN: Wednesday nights in September, 6 PM – 8 PM September 1 – Genine LaTrice Perez September 8 – New Jazz Messengers September 15 – Dizzy Seven September 22 – Tonya Leeks September 29 – The Rodney Block Collective WHERE: East Farmers Market Pavilion behind the River Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Avenue Parking is available at the Central Parking lot nearest the Market, along the street, in the River Market Parking Deck at 2nd and River Market Avenue, and at the Central AR Library parking deck at Rock and President Clinton Avenue.

Historically held in Riverfront Park’s History Pavilion, Jazz in the Park has been moved to the farmer’s market pavilion to encourage more social distancing. Bring a mask; they’re strongly recommended by organizers, and you’ll need them to comply with the city’s mask mandate if you use the restrooms inside the River Market Hall.