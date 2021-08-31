Vax up, mask up and support your local creatives however you can. As more and more artists — and local venues — move toward requiring proof of vaccination, make sure you have that card ready to go. Gathering safely these days is hard; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon.

BIG SILVER 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW, ADAM FAUCETT

FRIDAY 9/3. White Water Tavern. 9 p.m. $10.

If you’ve garnered half as much enjoyment as we have from the clever tunes Isaac Alexander and Brad Williams dropped this past year-and-change under the name The Eulogy Brothers, chances are you’ve already got some Big Silver in your collection — and this show on your personal calendar. Alexander, whose gift for melody will be front and center at this anniversary show for Big Silver’s album “Love Note,” brings something along the lines of an original lineup for the occasion, plus music from the ever-enchanting Adam Faucett, and in a room that’s come to love both of their voices well. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for admission; see White Water’s full calendar at whitewatertavern.com.

‘BEAUTIFUL: IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER’

THROUGH 9/4. Hearne Fine Art, 1001 Wright Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Free.

This multimedia exhibition at Hearne Fine Art Gallery examines the notion of beauty through the lenses of Little Rock-based silverpoint virtuoso Marjorie Williams-Smith and a host of artists from around the country: collage artist Phoebe Beasley of Los Angeles, the late renowned printmaker and sculptor Elizabeth Catlett, Baltimore-based painter and printmaker Latoya Hobbs, mixed media artist Artis Lane, Los Angeles-based printmaker Samella Lewis, and wire mesh sculptor Anyta Thomas. Only a few days remain in the exhibit, but check out the work at hearnefineart.com or tune in to Hearne Fine Art’s YouTube channel for archived conversations with the artists.

KEELY FUTTERER: ‘ON THE HIGH C’S: A ROYAL SERENADE’

TUESDAY 9/7. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 JFK Blvd., North Little Rock. 7 p.m. Free.

Coloratura soprano Keely Futterer, violinist Andrew Irvin and pianist Timothy Smith are a dream team of Arkansas classical musicians and here, they perform songs by Mozart, Fauré, Strauss, Rossini, Bachelet, Dell’Acqua and Sarasate as part of the Festival of the Senses, a free concert series at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in North Little Rock. For more information, visit stlukeepiscopal.org.

THE QUEBE SISTERS

TUESDAY 9/7. Woodlands Auditorium, Hot Springs Village. 7 p.m. $25.

Armed with 15 years of turning Bob Wills’ Western Swing imprint into a polished “progressive Western Swing” sound, as they put it, Dallas-based siblings Sophia, Grace and Hulda Quebe bring their triple fiddle, three-part harmony sound to the stage at Hot Springs Village’s Woodlands Auditorium in support of their self-titled 2019 record. Get tickets at quebesisters.com.

MUTANTS OF THE MONSTER

FRIDAY 9/10-SUNDAY 9/12. Vino’s, Dreamland Ballroom. Free-$70.

This growing heavy music fest helmed by musician and organizer Chris Terry (CT, of Rwake, Deadbird), which went virtual in 2020, is back in person this year. There will be sets at the historic Dreamland Ballroom, Vino’s Brewpub and the pop-up “Heavy Metal Parking Lot,” a free open-air concert and market between Vino’s and Art Outfitters on Saturday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., with vendors, beer, pizza, art for sale and more. Performers include John Moreland, Pallbearer, Weedeater, Adam Faucett & The Tall Grass, Sumokem, Frozen Soul, Terminal Nation, Burned Up Bled Dry, Knoll, Devourment, Pantheon, Morbid Visionz, Low Spirits, Living Sacrifice, Bask, IV and The Strange Band, Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself, Yautja, Rebelmatic (pictured) and more. Get tickets at lastchancerecords.com, and check for updates on showtimes and lineups by following Mutants of the Monster on Facebook and @mutantsofthemonsterfest on Instagram.

EMBASSY OF SOUND

SUNDAY 9/12. The Floating Lotus, 900 North University Ave. 7 p.m. $25.

If there were ever a year that called for placing yourself at the hands of a gong player intent on helping you release tension and anxiety, it’s 2021, yeah? Sound therapist Daman Hoffman, with a collection of delicately tuned chimes, gongs, singing bowls and other instruments, has been leading gong baths at local yoga studios and elsewhere, lulling participants into a blissful state of meditation. Visit linktr.ee/embassyofsound to reserve a spot at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at The Floating Lotus, $25; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Copper Well Retreat at 12418 Cantrell Road, $45; or at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Sixth House Wellness Studio at 110 W. Sixth St., $25, and follow Hoffman at @embassyofsound on Instagram for details on other sound bath events. No prior knowledge or ability is needed, a recent post assures, but do bring along your own mat, pillow, blanket and water bottle.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: ‘CELEBRATE LITTLE ROCK, TOGETHER’

THURSDAY 9/16. Robinson Center. 7:30 p.m. Free.

Presented in partnership with the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association, this free performance includes selections from Dvorak’s New World Symphony, powerhouse vocalist Genine LaTrice Perez performing the music of Aretha Franklin, and the world premiere of Little Rock native and pioneering African American composer Florence Price’s own orchestration of her Piano Concerto, performed by concert pianist Karen Walwyn (pictured). “The Dunbar community is pleased to welcome the music of Florence Price back into her hometown. We’re elated about all the accolades she is receiving as an iconic Black composer from people across the country and around the world,” said Angel Burt, executive director of the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association. Masks are required while on the property for the concert, regardless of vaccination status, and tickets will be given away Thursday, Sept. 2, on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. on the Robinson Center steps.

CONWAY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

FRIDAY 9/17. Laurel Park, 2310 Robinson Avenue, Conway. 7:30 p.m. Free.

“You supply the picnic blanket and lawn chairs and we’ll supply the 60-piece orchestra playing all your classic favorites from Bugs Bunny to Lord of the Rings.” That’s the deal Conway Symphony Orchestra Music Director Israel Getzov wants to strike with you for this annual free outdoor concert in Conway’s Laurel Park, featuring the aforementioned crowd pleasers, “Song of the Riverman” from Arkansas composer William Grant Still’s “The American Scene” and more. Visit conwaysymphony.org for details.