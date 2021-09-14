Vax up, mask up and support your local creatives however you can. As more and more artists — and local venues — move toward requiring proof of vaccination, make sure you have that card ready to go. Gathering safely these days is hard; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon.

courtesy UA Little Rock Windgate Center of Art + Design

‘A VISIONARY VERNACULAR ROAD TRIP,’ 34TH ANNUAL SMALL WORKS ON PAPER, BUTCH ANTHONY

THROUGH FRIDAY 10/15 AND MONDAY 9/27. Brad Cushman Gallery, Maners/Pappas and Focus galleries, Windgate Center of Art and Design, UA Little Rock. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Free.

Works on loan from 18 public and private collections in Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and Michigan make up “A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip,” curated by UA Little Rock Art Gallery Director Brad Cushman and made up of, a release states, “non-conventional work, including folk art, outsider art, and self-taught art, created by artists not formally trained.” The series, Cushman said, “features visionary makers of pictures and sculptural objects inspired by a divine spirit, as well as seemingly ordinary people making marks and transforming commonplace materials into extraordinary art to communicate messages to a keen observer.” It’s up through Friday, Oct. 15. Also up at UA Little Rock in the Maners/Pappas Gallery through Sept. 27 is the 34th annual Small Works on Paper, a touring exhibition of juried works from artists around the state. Finally, catch the bizarre work of Butch Anthony in the Focus Gallery through Sept. 27, an Alabama native whose 80-acre compound full of animals and outdoor art — in particular, a collection of curiosities called “the Museum of Wonder” — serves as inspiration.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: CELEBRATE LITTLE ROCK

THURSDAY 9/16. Robinson Center, livestreamed outdoors from 15th and Chester Streets. 7:30 p.m. Free.

If you’ve been missing the symphony but aren’t yet ready to grab a seat inside the Robinson Center Performance Hall, you’re in luck. With performances from pianist Karen Walwyn and vocalist Genine LaTrice Perez, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents “Celebrate Little Rock,” a free concert featuring tunes from Dvorak, Gershwin, Bernstein, Aretha Franklin and Little Rock’s own Florence Price. The show will be presented two ways. To catch it in person at Robinson; RSVP here. Or, grab your lawnchairs and catch the show from the historic Dunbar neighborhood, where a livestream goes up at 15th and Chester Streets.

Anna Webber

HEARTLESS BASTARDS, ERIKA WENNERSTROM

THURSDAY 9/16. Control Records, Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack. Free-$20.

Rock vocalist/guitarist Erika Wennerstrom is rolling into town with a full band for a show at Stickyz with opener Tele Novella, 8:30 p.m. and — surprise! — Wennerstrom will be doing a solo set on the porch at Hillcrest record shop Control, 7:30 p.m. Check out the band’s sixth studio album, “A Beautiful Life,” out now.

‘SOUTHBOUND: PHOTOGRAPHS OF AND ABOUT THE NEW SOUTH,’ ‘MIGRANTES’

THROUGH FRIDAY 12/3. Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College. Free.

Two fall exhibitions open at Windgate Museum of Art on Hendrix’s campus, one of which can be viewed from an outdoor walk around the gallery. “Migrantes,” a project from New York Times photographer Adam Ferguson, places a remote control to Ferguson’s large-format camera in the hands of migrants along the Mexican border, lending “keen insights of what their migration experience is like and what put them on the path to immigration in the first place,” a release states. Curated by 2021 Hendrix grad Victor Gomez, the “Migrantes” exhibit’s 5-by-4-foot photographs are visible in Windgate’s Window Gallery at all hours. Inside, you’ll find “Southbound,” a collection of 220 photographs from 55 photographers meditating on the American South, coupled with essays, poems and other responses to the imagery. See windgatemuseum.org for more “Southbound”-adjacent programming, and note that in keeping with campus pandemic protocols, masks are required for entry to “Southbound”; “Migrantes” can be viewed from outdoors, where masks are required if appropriate distance cannot be maintained.