Beth Ditto — fashion icon, earth-shattering vocalist for the group Gossip, channeler of queens past, actor and crafter extraordinaire — will join Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in FOX’s forthcoming musical drama “Monarch,” to premiere in January 2022. Ditto previously starred in Gus Van Sant’s 2018 film “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” as well as the Showtime series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

More from Variety:

The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, led by mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and father Albie Roman (Adkins). Ditto will play Gigi Taylor-Roman, their daughter who feels like an outcast despite the magnitude of her talent and her closeness to her sisters, especially Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel). …

Her music has gained her multi-platinum status both in her solo career and as the frontwoman of indie rock band Gossip. Ditto has also worked in fashion: she has had two plus-sized luxury clothing lines and a cosmetic deal with Mac and has appeared in shows for Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Gaultier. She is repped by WME and Hard Land Management.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30, immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1. The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.