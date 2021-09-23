Check out SocietyCon, an expo at the state fairgrounds this weekend that gathers together local makers across the fields of art, entertainment, business and tech. A co-organizer of the event is Creators’ Village, a nonprofit helmed by Dazzmin Murry (of Dazz & Brie).

From the release:

SocietyCon

Date: Sept 25, 2021

Location: The Hall of Industry (State Fair Grounds) Little Rock, AR

Time: 11 am – 6 pm (Early bird entrance 10 am)

Concert at 7pm

Tickets: www.SocietyCon.com

Creators’ Village is curating a panel on Tech, Commerce, and Creativity that will include local and national experts and innovators in Technology, Business, Art and Entertainment.

SocietyCon is our version of ComplexCon, with a special focus on Arkansas culture, makers, entertainers, and entrepreneurs. Creators’ Village passion for connecting creatives and community with resources and opportunities align with the love of culture, creativity, tech, and engineering innovation that is ever growing here in Arkansas! Rock City Kicks, Saucony, Kreative Dimensions, LR Kicks, and Creators’ Village are all teaming up to bring to the table all of the communities that make up the culture of our world! This event is sponsored by Momentum Venture Labs.

About SocietyCon

SocietyCon is Little Rock’s first convention that encapsulates everything within the culture. Taking place at Little Rock’s Hall of Industry, the Society will be a melting pot of today’s culture, including fashion, cars, tech, music, sports, and many other goods that make up the Society of today.

Guests can look forward to live music, special celebrity guests, live panel reviews, food trucks, and “Event Only Releases” of all kinds from brands like Saucony, Rock City Kicks, Honey House, Locals and more! Live music by ZaeHD & CEOHd.