To conclude its 2021 “Rep Outdoors” series and usher in an official return to the theater next season, The Rep offers a one-night-only free outdoor performance of Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt’s musical “The Fantasticks” at Murray Park at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. The outdoor season, with inventive show settings at the Little Rock Zoo and War Memorial Park, marked the theatre’s return to live shows after 15 months of no in-person activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A little taste of the music that’s made the musical such a lion:

Organizers recommend that all attendees for Sunday night’s show register in advance online at therep.org to receive any last-minute updates.