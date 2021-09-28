Seis Puentes, an education and resource center on Camp Robinson Road in Levy, is throwing an art and food party in partnership with the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Argenta Plaza. Some of our favorite food trucks will be there, including Lili’s Mexican Street Food Co. and El Sur, along with art vendors and live entertainment from performers Ballet Quetzalli, Oscar Gomez, Mariachi Arrieros and DJ Miguel Gomez.

A bit about Seis Puentes’ broader mission:

Advertisement