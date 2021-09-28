Seis Puentes, an education and resource center on Camp Robinson Road in Levy, is throwing an art and food party in partnership with the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Argenta Plaza. Some of our favorite food trucks will be there, including Lili’s Mexican Street Food Co. and El Sur, along with art vendors and live entertainment from performers Ballet Quetzalli, Oscar Gomez, Mariachi Arrieros and DJ Miguel Gomez.
A bit about Seis Puentes’ broader mission:
[The Center] is fully equipped with computer work stations, printers, and projection equipment for classes, seminars, and workshops. The Seis Puentes Education and Resource Center partners with various strategic partners to offer adult education classes including GED, WAGE, ESL, basic computer skills, job training and distance learning. Hispanic outreach efforts include informational seminars, youth dance program for students 2-18 years of age, art workshops and cultural enrichment opportunities. For more information, visit https://seispuentes.org.