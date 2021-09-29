ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: THE FIREBIRD

SATURDAY 10/2-SUNDAY 10/3. Robinson Performance Hall. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $21-$77.

There could be no better opening to a month known for spooky magic than Stravinsky’s breakout hit “The Firebird,” and maybe no better way to lure orchestra-deprived listeners back into the concert hall. With low-howling winds and brasses, slithering oboes and instantly recognizable leitmotifs, “The Firebird” is myth translated into sound, led in this performance by guest conductor Stephen Mulligan. Here’s a preview from artistic director Geoffrey Robson.

Stravinsky’s centerpiece is surrounded by other delights: John Adams’ 1985 “The Chairman Dances (Foxtrot for Orchestra),” Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin,” and Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor, featuring cellist Gabriel Martins. More from concertmaster Drew Irvin:

Get tickets at arkansassymphony.org.