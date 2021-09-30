VALLEY OF THE VAPORS

FRIDAY 10/1-SATURDAY 10/2. Cedar Glades Park, Hot Springs. Free-$200.

Traditionally a mid-March affair, this independent music fest in Hot Springs has made an art of luring bands on their way to and from the behemoth South by Southwest festival in Austin. After a long COVID-induced hiatus, Valley of the Vapors is forging ahead this fall and, for the first time in its history, it’ll be a campout. That means things will look a little different, with hiking, disc golf, rock wall climbing, family yoga, paint pour workshops, a radio-controlled flight exhibition, late-night video antics by a film collective called Museum of Home Video, a scavenger hunt on the Northwoods Trails system, art installations, kids’ activities, food from Tacos Xilitla and Lagniappe Po’ Boy Co., plus sets from Crush Diamond, We Are the Asteroid, Esme Patterson, Dendrons, Estereomance, Ohmme (pictured), Deeper, Psychic Graveyard, Various Blonde and Holy Wave. Need a preview? Here’s a playlist.

Advertisement

The festival is all-ages, and children under 12 enter free for both camping and music. Otherwise, you’ll need to select an RV pass, camping pass or a day pass from VOV’s abundant options; make sure and check the camping rules at valleyofthevapors.com beforehand so you’re in the know.

Advertisement

Also in Hot Springs this weekend: the return of the Friday night gallery walk, with the following galleries open until 9 p.m.:

Advertisement

Whittington Gallery – 307 Whittington Ave.

Feature artist of the month, Don Watson, will be doing live demos from 5-8pm. With lots of great art for purchase, don’t wait until December to start you holiday shopping. There is something for everyone at Whittington Gallery. Dryden Pottery – 341 Whittington Ave.

Zack will be throwing on the wheel and historic collections of Dryden pottery are available for viewing as well as new one-of-a-kind pieces. Emergent Arts – 341 A Whittington Ave.

The Circle Gallery at Emergent Arts will be showing artwork which utilizes collage and assemblage techniques. The last day to view featured exhibit, “Holding it Together,” is during this month’s Gallery Walk, so be sure to stop by. Gallery Central – 340 A. Central Ave.

The gallery features original fine art in diverse styles and mediums from Arkansas artists as well as internationally known artists; and also carries women’s clothing, gifts, and housewares. All Things Arkansas – 610 Central Ave.

Ben Carey has returned to all things Arkansas with his vocal stylings. The gallery features products from Arkansas, made in Arkansas, and relating to Arkansas. DeSoto Rock and Gift Shop – 626 Central Ave.

Currently featuring 10 artists including K.E. Ford’s original work “Griot’s Stage” was recently reproduced for the Art Moves: Griots outdoor art exhibition along the Hot Springs Creek Greenway trail. Several featured artists are available during Gallery Walk to chat and accept commissions. American Art Gallery and Gifts LLC – 724 Central Ave.

We will be open for Gallery Walk. Featuring work by Claude Lambert, 3rd generation leather artist and worldwide collected knife maker. Also Featuring acrylic artwork by Jimmy Leach. and Ernie Bolieu will be present to discuss his work as well as various other Southwest Jewelry artist. Legacy Fine Art Gallery – 804 Central Ave.

Legacy Fine Art Gallery features an ever changing variety of artwork by local and internationally known artists such as Carole Katchen, Vangelis, Eva Makk, Americo Makk, Robert Lyn Nelson, and Jim Pescott, just to name a few! Justus Fine Art Gallery – 827 A Central Ave.

The October Exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, entitled Intentional Forms, will feature work by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell. A selection of wood sculptures and paintings by the highly respected artists will be showcased in the exhibit. The Warehouse – 301 East Broadway St.

This pop-up gallery always hosts a fun-filled evening of live music finger foods, drinks, and art by many talented local artists! Doors open at 5:00. Esther’s Gallery and Gifts – 305 Broadway St.

Stop by for the soft opening of Hot Springs’ newest gallery featuring diverse and high-quality art of all genres created by both new and established artists. Artists Workshop Gallery – 610A Central Ave.

Is closed for October Gallery Walk, but open during normal business hours.

Get more info here. And if you want to make a weekend of the art scene, there’s an arts and crafts fair happening in Hot Springs, too: