This weekend has to be one of the most flavorful of the year. We’re not sure how four festivals and the inaugural Pulaski County Fair landed on the same weekend, with rain in the forecast no less, but here we are. Things are moving forward it seems, but check this space if it rains and we’ll try to keep you updated. Personally, I think that all the moisture is going to push off to the East, but who knows. Might have to dust off the old umbrella.

The Main Street Food Truck Festival is back for its 10th year with more than 60 food trucks rolling into downtown on Saturday at Capitol and Main Streets from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and is moving forward despite the forecast. Find the full list of trucks and vendors at mainstreetfoodtrucks.com.

The 37th annual International Greek Food Festival will return Friday and Saturday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 1100 Napa Valley Dr. For the second year in a row, the celebration will be a “different festival for a different time,” consisting of online ordering and drive-through pickup only. Pre-orders can be placed here and pick up will be Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

[UPDATE]: Due to the threat of inclement weather, Seis Puentes has postponed the Hispanic Heritage Month Art & Food Festival until Saturday, Oct. 9.

Seis Puentes, an education and resource center on Camp Robinson Road in Levy, is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Art & Food Festival in partnership with the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Argenta Plaza. Some of our favorite food trucks will be there, including Lili’s Mexican Street Food Co. and El Sur, along with art vendors and live entertainment from performers Ballet Quetzalli, Oscar Gomez, Mariachi Arrieros and DJ Miguel Gomez.The North Little Rock CVB is preparing for rain and will have additional tents if needed.

Ballet Quetzalli

North Little Rock is hosting the inaugural Pulaski County Fair at Riverfront Park on the north side of the Arkansas River, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. Rides, games and novelty vendors will be on the midway from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Fri. and 12 p.m.-11 p.m Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under will be admitted for free.

Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain is headlining Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland in the Park on Sat. Oct. 2 with her new biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which tells the story of the “rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.” A Q+A with Arkansas native director Jeff Nichols (he directed Chastain in his 2011 feature “Take Shelter”) will follow the screening. Filmland screenings will take place on the MacArthur Park lawn at 1200 McMath Ave., so bring a blanket and chairs. The gates open each night at 6 p.m., with shows starting at 7:15 p.m. Find tickets and the full schedule at arkansascinemasociety.org/filmland. Bring your vaccination card or a photo of it or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours. Masks must be worn at all times when social distancing is not possible.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre is giving a free performance of “The Fantasticks” to conclude its 2021 “Rep Outdoors” series. Due to the weather forecast, the original scheduled performance at 5 p.m. at Murray Park will now be performed at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 3. Organizers recommend that all attendees for Sunday night’s show register in advance online at therep.org to receive any last-minute updates.

Geneva Lewis

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: THE FIREBIRD

SATURDAY 10/2-SUNDAY 10/3. Robinson Performance Hall. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $21-$77.

There could be no better opening to a month known for spooky magic than Stravinsky’s breakout hit “The Firebird,” and maybe no better way to lure orchestra-deprived listeners back into the concert hall. With low-howling winds and brasses, slithering oboes and instantly recognizable leitmotifs, “The Firebird” is myth translated into sound, led in this performance by guest conductor Stephen Mulligan. Stravinsky’s centerpiece is surrounded by other delights: John Adams’ 1985 “The Chairman Dances (Foxtrot for Orchestra),” Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin,” and Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor, featuring cellist Gabriel Martins. More here.

Bloody marys, mimosas and brunch food will beckon after such a huge weekend, so join the Arkansas Times for Bloodies, Bubbles & Brunch at the Argenta Plaza on Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsor Fox Trail Distillery of Rogers will be pouring bloody marys made with their own Boxley Vodka, along with several coffee-based cocktails. Sponsor Chloe Prosecco is bringing the mimosas. Chefs from local restaurants including @ The Corner, Rock City Kitchen, Cannibal & Craft, The Brunch Brothers, Rosie’s Pot and Kettle and Will’s Cinnamon Shop will be serving their best brunch offerings, while DJ Mike Poe spins mellow Motown music.