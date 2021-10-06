GOLD OVER AMERICA

SUNDAY 10/10. Simmons Bank Arena. $29-$149.

Whether we deserve it or not, Simone Biles (pictured) is coming to Little Rock, and she’s bringing her high-flying cast of teammates along with her. This gymnasts’ stadium show — think Olympics-style feats, but with a wild LED light show and, as promoters bill it, “big pop concert energy” — includes the G.O.A.T. herself, Biles, who this year medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam; Jade Carey, who won gold in floor exercise; Jordan Chiles; Grace McCallum, who won silver for team competition; and MyKayla Skinner, who won silver in vault.

“The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which were on display in Tokyo,” Biles said in a release. “Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.” Get tickets at simmonsbankarena.com. (The “Gold Squad Premium Upgrade” ticket earns you the opportunity to dance with the gymnasts in the show finale.)