Lost Forty’s annual Festival of Darkness — a grand throwdown the brewery holds to celebrate the release of its seasonal Nighty Night Imperial Stout — is on for Saturday, Oct. 23, and the live music lineup is packed. Funkanites are on at 5:30 p.m., Big Piph goes on at 7:15 p.m. and Pallbearer is up at 9 p.m. A taste of the lineup:

Lost Forty’s new retro taco spot, Camp Taco, will be open until 9 p.m. after which a limited taco selection will be available during the Pallbearer set. Expect fire-breathing and stilt-walking performances from Arkansas Circus Arts, 20+ breweries pouring samples of their selections for a dark beer garden, the fest’s annual Zombie Lumberjack costume contest, cash prizes for best dressed zombies, a raffle for a new Kegerator with proceeds benefiting Recycle Bikes 4 Kids, and a lineup of local food trucks. More details and tickets here.