RIBBON CUTTING: Fred Owens and Jaimee Jensen-McDaniel of Opera in the Rock cut the ribbon on a new downtown home for the opera company.

Mayor Frank Scott gathered with arts leaders and state representatives today to cut the ribbon on a new home for Opera in the Rock, a Little Rock-based opera company established in 2012. The company’s incoming CEO/President, Fred Owens, who took the helm in October, welcomed guests for vocal performances from soprano Shannon Rookey and baritone Ronald Jensen-McDaniel, accompanied on a Steinway piano by Hee-Kyung Juhn.

Brian Chilson

Among those attending were Opera in the Rock Chief of Staff Jaimee Jensen-McDaniel, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra conductor Geoffrey Robson, mezzo-soprano Sarah Dailey, Wildwood Park for the Arts director Bevan Keating, and Little Rock Democratic state Reps. Tippi McCullough, Ashley Hudson and Denise Ennett.

Brian Chilson

“We are back, and we are excited,” Owens said. “We’re going to be implementing new programming, integrating ourselves with the schools” and, he said, developing a school curriculum that meshes opera with hip hop. The company’s season opens with a production of Gaetano Donizetti’s “Anna Bolena,” May 20-22, 2022, with acclaimed opera director Ella Marchment directing, with music direction by conductor Geoffrey Robson and accompaniment by artists from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Also on the calendar: a January 19, 2022, gala performance by Mary Bridget Davies, a Tony Award-nominated vocalist known for a sweet spot in Janis Joplin’s repertoire.

The ribbon cutting was followed by a panel discussion at The Hall, “Let’s Talk Opera,” the first in a series the company plans for the upcoming year.