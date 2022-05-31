Matt White

Chris Terry — better known locally as CT — is the organizer behind the annual Mutants of the Monster Festival (and countless other local shows year-round), maker of the documentary film “Slow Southern Steel” and a member of the bands Rwake, Deadbird and Iron Tongue.

Advertisement

OK, when do we get a new Rwake record?

I honestly don’t like to talk about it, ‘cause I don’t wanna jinx anything. Jeff [Morgan] has been working hard — he’s written like two full albums worth and more, of everything. … We definitely have the material. The only reason we’re playing a show coming up is because we’re trying to figure out ways to learn the material as a band so we can record an album. And it’s getting way close to that.

Advertisement

Is it a double album, then?

It’s definitely two albums. I’ll say this. [Jeff] knows the title for them and it all goes together with the last three records, meaning the last record we put out on Relapse, and this next one and the next one.

Advertisement

I think even for people who aren’t into doom or metal or heavier rock, there’s an association with intensity of emotion, and often despair and anger. Where do you channel that emotion, and has that source changed over the years?

A big inspiration for that — it comes from just growing up in the South. My mom, when I was 4, was single with two teenage daughters and then me. I went to a Pentecostal daycare and my mom had to work, like, doubles and stuff like that, so the people that ran the daycare would watch me. Like on weekends, whatever. And man, they started taking me to Pentecostal church early on. I’m not a church person like that. But a Pentecostal preacher is — first of all, if they’re faking it, I can’t fuckin’ tell. And I feel like I have been in a situation and really felt like, “There’s gonna be like some fucking wormholes opening up in this room if he keeps doing that.” I’ve seen multiple people just fall down on their backs. Or looking like they’re gonna swallow their tongue. I’ve always thought if you’re gonna carry a poem like that and lyrics that mean something, it needs to come across like that. And also with music back there, it’s hard to come soft. If you’re delivering a loud spoken part, the best thing you can do is just lose yourself. There are people who are like one with their audience, who feed off that back-and-forth stuff. My eyes are closed the whole time. I mean, I appreciate an audience — why the fuck else are you doing it? But I have to detach myself just to connect.

<a href="https://shutitdowncomp.bandcamp.com/album/shut-it-down-benefit-for-the-movement-for-black-lives">Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives by Rwake</a>

As someone who seems like music was a very formidable part of his youth, I wonder what it’s like to be a parent to kids who have such a different kind of access to music than we had in the past. Are you actively pushing certain bands in your kids’ musical education?

I don’t really try to push anything. If they like something, I’m pretty open to it. Even if we’re just listening to the radio, and I’m like, “Oh this rock station sucks, I’m gonna go to this other one,” but I accidentally hit a pop station in between, and they’re like, “Dad!” Man, that stuff excites me. That they are excited about a sound. They show interest in all kinds of stuff, artistically. And I just like it. When kids like anything, it’s important. Because they could grow up not liking anything.

Advertisement

I take the kids to school every day, no matter what. And when Hannah got old enough, she was like, “I wanna listen to these songs every morning.” And I’ll tell you what! I had never listened to Kendrick Lamar and Hannah got me into his last record. I had heard some of “To Pimp a Butterfly,” I saw some performances and it was enough to appreciate it. But when she got into the “DAMN.” record and had me listening to it? Dude, I listened that album out. I couldn’t stop listening to it, and that’s her influence on me.

What’s the best thing you’ve ever seen someone else do on stage, metal or otherwise?

That’s a hard one. I did see George Carlin during a tornado once. In 2000 or something, at Robinson [Center]. And he did this whole bit about not believing in God, and people just got up and walked out. And seeing that, it was like, “Fuck, yeah!” One guy tried to stand up in the middle of the show and raise his hand and George was like, “This is not a questionnaire!” [Laughs.]

I mean, I’ve cried while watching Wovenhand before. … I cry these days. Paige Anderson, who’s coming in for the [Mutants] fest — she sings a song on her first solo album and I can’t even talk to you about it right now. It fucks me up! I have to choose the time to listen to it. And she played it on the White Water/Arkansas Times Holiday Hangout thing. I had to go outside in the backyard! I’m crying right now thinking about it. And if I see her play that … I’m not asking for it! It is NOT a big deal if they skip that song. But if they do, that’s it. Jee-sus, man!

So, Mutants of the Monster 2022 involves a lot of voices and makers that people may or may not associate with a metal fest. Book panels, art sales, bluegrass-y stuff, a crawfish boil with Nick Shoulders, in addition to all the heavy sets you might expect. What’s your thinking when you’re like, “OK, here’s this marathon micro-fest with Weedeater and Rwake and Crankbait, but also, let’s throw in some banjo! And Brat! And a guy selling artisan hot sauce!?”

Everything I do is kind of small. And obviously it just started out being music stuff. But I am not just music stuff. I’m into a lot of film stuff, and once I can figure out how to incorporate film into this, I’ll do it. But I haven’t been able to figure out how to do it without something overshadowing it. I’ll find that line. The crowd is small, so to me I’ve always been open to mixed genres. You know, authors and artists were already coming to the shows, so why not include their art? And if it’s the kind of music where people appreciate it and it crosses over, it’s like, why not? The weekend passes sold faster than they ever have. People wanna see Weedeater and Nick Shoulders. Or, even, like, Brat and Cloud Rat. It’s different. Seems like people are open to that. … I don’t think it’s stupid. I would put a fucking black metal ballet in the middle to headline a night. I don’t give a shit! To me, it’s important to push that stuff, especially here in Arkansas.

What’s your dream mashup — like, if you were going to take two artists who have never played in a band together and pair them up, who is it?

I have a lot of those ideas. I think Zakk Binns playing on an Adam Faucett record would just be incredible. … It would be silly if I went through the list. Like, “Deadbird’s gonna learn four Black Oak Arkansas songs and Jim Dandy’s gonna do lead vocals!”

It’s a goal to work with my partner/wife more. She’s incredibly inspiring, and it really helps me personally when being creative. If we found the right artistic project or endeavor, it would be special.