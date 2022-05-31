MUTANTS OF THE MONSTER FESTIVAL

THURSDAY 6/2-SUNDAY 6/5. Rev Room, Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack, White Water Tavern, Vino’s.

Doom rock, stoner metal, Southern sludge, grindcore — whatever you want to call it, heavier music has officially outgrown the confines of genre. Those various offshoots and mutations, too, mean that “metal audiences” don’t necessarily look the way they did in decades past, though the transition hasn’t been without its cultural tensions; see author Laina Dawes’ “What Are You Doing Here?: A Black Woman’s Life and Liberation in Heavy Metal,” for one. Curated by Rwake frontman and “Slow Southern Steel” filmmaker Chris Terry (better known locally as CT), the long-running Mutants of the Monster Micro-Fest embraces all the bits of subculture that heavy music touches (or grapples in the pit with), with daytime book panel discussions (including the aforementioned Dawes), an open-air pop-up market featuring art and food vendors, and sets from Rebelmatic, Weedeater, Nick Shoulders and The Okay Crawdad (with a crawfish boil!), Rwake, Two Runner (pictured at left), Hexxus, Crankbait, Second Life, Black Cobra, Cloud Rat, Tim Easton, Adam Faucett, Stinking Lizaveta, Brat and others. Follow Mutants of the Monster on Facebook or Instagram for details, and get weekend or single-day passes at whitewatertavern.com.