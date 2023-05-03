Hannah Ward

There’s no shortage of fast-paced, yet emotionally troubled indie rock in Central Arkansas, but Frailstate ups the drama by infusing that genre with the late-night danceability of The 1975 and The Weeknd, especially on their new release, which dropped on Friday, April 24.

“Array of Emotions,” the third EP from the Little Rock-based band, has a production value facelift, giving the heavily-compressed electronic drums a new depth of attack, which lends tracks like “Wonderland” an urgent sensuality as singer Noah Nichols pleads with his lover to join him in locking out the outside world: “Because last night I had a vision that we didn’t have to listen/And never had to worry bout taking care of business/And all we ever wanted fell in front of her hands/You gotta understand.”

Frailstate performs at Vino’s this Friday, May 5.