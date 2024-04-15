TREVOR BATES, JOE AND THE FEELS, DOT
THURSDAY 4/18. White Water Tavern. 8 p.m. $10.
“The Psychic,” the newest song from Trevor Bates, is a 16-minute, tempo-fluid voyage through twitchy prog, sweet folk and experimental rock. There are constant guitar solos, most of which are fuzzy and careening. If his live shows are even half as interesting as this one tune, you’re in for a real treat. Joe and The Feels — led by Joe Yoder — shares the same love of the guitar, but uses it to insanely catchy power pop ends, like on “Hollywood Summer Nights,” a song with one of the most joyfully shouty choruses I’ve heard in ages. Rounding out this bill of all Little Rock artists is DOT, a bubbly all-girl punk trio made up of Melanie Castellano, Correne Spero and Jordan Wolf, who all sing and swap instruments throughout their performances. Get tickets here.