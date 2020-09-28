SUNDAY 10/11. SoMa Outdoor Dining Room. 5-8 p.m. $12/seat, $100/reserved tent table; proceeds benefit Washington Elementary School.

John Prine was the sort of songwriter who could draw you close enough to mourn his loss even if you never knew him personally. And, like far too many less celebrated people, Prine died during a pandemic that disrupted all our customary ways of mourning. Here, a lineup of local musicians — Amy Garland (pictured), Mandy McBryde, Joe Sundell, Chris DeClerk, Dallas Smith, Steve Railey, Aaron Farris, Matt Clampett and Joey Barrett — pay tribute to his memory with their favorite Prine tunes. Proceeds benefit Washington Elementary School, SoMa’s neighborhood LRSD school, and food is available for purchase from nearby spots like Ester’s, Raduno, South on Main, Rock n Roll Sushi, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, The Root Cafe, Rock Town Distillery, Loblolly Creamery and Community Bakery. (And, with the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room classified as a temporary entertainment district, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy drinks from those spots in the Dining Room, too.)

Also, check out the weekly happenings at the new SoMa hub: chess with the Southwest Little Rock Chess Club, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays; Open Mic Night with Joey Fanstar, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays; Challenge Entertainment Trivia, 7-9 p.m. Saturdays; live music from Southern Strings Friday, Oct. 2; and live music from The Going Jessies Saturday, Oct. 9.