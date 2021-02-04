Up at the the Windgate Center of Art and Design at UA Little Rock from Feb. 22-March 19 is “Sompasauna,” an exhibit from UA Little Rock alum and adjunct photography professor Dylan Yarbrough. In it, Yarbrough documents a community in Helsinki, Finland, that gathers around a public sauna, “nestled between the urban wasteland of a former harbor and the Baltic Sea since 2011,” according to a press release.

“Regardless of gender, race, class, nationality, or any other disposition, visitors are expected to coexist in peace,” Yarbrough said. “Unlike commercial saunas, Sompasauna relies on the effort of every visitor to fetch water, chop wood, make repairs, and clean up. The point is to literally bare all, enjoy the Finnish ritual of Löyly, be invigorated by cold water, and share life and ideas. Construction of luxury condos in the area is expected to expand and eventually threaten the existence of this place.”

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.