I’ve written a lot of words about Razorback football, hither and yon, over the last decade or so. By my estimation, even excising roughly 15 percent of those as blithe vulgarity, many of the remaining 85 percent of them have been pretty doggone negative. (See? Already doing better with the invective!)

My first season of ruthlessly foisting my wiseassed “Pearls” on an unsuspecting public was 2011, one of great expectation on the heels of the first and only BCS berth the Hogs ever attained. Right about the time they granted me this platform, tailback Knile Davis shredded his knee in the preseason. It was an inauspicious beginning for sure.

The immediate gratification, as a shameless fan, followed in the form of Bobby Petrino’s pinnacle. Davis’ injury didn’t keep that squad from a historically significant 11-2 campaign, capped by a Cotton Bowl win and a Top 5 ranking.

Mere months later, I experience something more surreal: writing an extensive piece about then-Athletic Director Jeff Long for this publication as “Arkansan of the Year” for 2012. Some commenters bristled at the choice, which I understood. After all, Petrino’s spectacular personal failure is what forced Long to terminate him, scramble to hire the disastrous fill-in (John L. Smith), and then pursue and hire Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema that December.

The saga thrust Long into an unwanted spotlight. At the time, many of us thought he represented the university, the state and the football program quite well amid that daytime soap opera din around him.

The unfolding of the next few years proved that Long’s choices, while perhaps bold, simply weren’t sound. He impulsively extended Bielema’s deal too early, hired two basketball coaches (Mike Anderson and Jimmy Dykes) who simply didn’t produce, and flubbed in other ways. By the time Hunter Yurachek came from Houston, by way of Coastal Carolina, to take Long’s place in 2017, things were simply a mess, and Bielema’s quick falling out of favor was nearly complete.

I won’t pretend today that Yurachek should now be “Arkansan of the Year” for 2021. But let’s get nostalgic for a bit anyway.

Andrew Hutchinson, one of the most capable and insightful Hog correspondents in state, noted this week that Arkansas is now the only athletic program in Division I that boasts a Top 10-ranked football, men’s basketball and baseball program this calendar year. That’s anything but coincidental.

Yurachek’s leadership of a once-beleaguered, seemingly bloated department has been nothing short of exceptional. I’m writing again about a football program with a sense of pride, and I’ll be quite candid in saying that I didn’t anticipate doing that this year. For 22 games across 2018-19 that Chad Morris helmed, I wondered if I’d ever get a chance to wax positive again.

I’m doing so today. There’s simply not been a better time to be a Hog fan than right now, and those of us who’ve ceded our physical and mental health in the name of Razorback fandom are finally feeling vindicated for that absurdity. I know I do, and no, I don’t plan on changing my ways.

Arkansas football is the cracked crown jewel of statewide sports. It epitomizes everything about being an Arkansan, whether you like it or not: The fleeting happy vignettes have been largely offset by sustained sorrow and heartache on the reg. It’s a big expensive toy that most of us love even if the costs of maintenance are sometimes too much for us to realistically bear.

The old engine still purrs when it’s cared for, though, and Sam Pittman absolutely believes and embodies the sort of stubborn, crazy commitment you see from a car owner who isn’t willing to give up the ghost. He’s reshaped the mess Morris left him into something incredibly potent, and with warp speed.

No. 7, Texas A&M, became the most recent notch on Pittman’s goalpost Saturday in Arlington. The Aggies owned a 9-0 record against the Hogs in SEC play despite Kevin Sumlin being their head coach for the majority of them, if that tells you anything about the state of affairs here.

Arkansas not only didn’t give a damn about that, it sincerely looked like it wanted to settle an entire decade worth of suffering in a single afternoon as it built a 17-0 lead over A&M’s supposed dark-horse title contender. One electric Isaiah Spiller touchdown run in the third quarter didn’t move the needle much for the Aggies, as Barry Odom’s defense tightened back immediately and the Razorbacks salted away the game with more downhill running.

K.J. Jefferson shook off the effects of a cheap-shot hit to the leg, returning after Malik Hornsby spelled him for much of the half to deliver a fatal blow to A&M with a barreling run late. Been in need of a quarterback with size, moxie and toughness? Check.

Trelon Smith set the tone for another strong rushing attack with some big runs early, and Dominique Johnson, Rocket Sander and A.J. Green all made pivotal plays with their quick feet, too. Been looking for a loaded backfield again, one with depth and misdirection? Done.

Treylon Burks’ 85-yard TD electrified the AT&T Stadium crowd early, and the all-world junior receiver again made critical catches down the stretch. Did you clamor for a big-time pass-catcher from Warren again? Got that.

And then there’s this defense that Odom started working magic with last year, now anchored up front by transfers like Markell Utsey, Tre Williams and John Ridgeway, and manned in the middle by the most active, aggressive linebacking corps this university has seen in at least 20 years. The back end only has one of the nation’s best overall defensive backs, Jalen Catalon, and ample support from battle-tested guys like Hudson Clark, Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks, Jr. and Montaric Brown, whose interception stalled A&M’s only realistic shot at a comeback. So, were you wanting to see a stingy, swarming D? That’s in place, too.

Arkansas is, accordingly, a 4-0 team for the first time since 2003. That fall, an embattled Houston Nutt couldn’t get an experienced group to win a game in October, however, so a foray into the Top 10 ended up lasting all of a week.

Pittman and his coordinators, Odom and Kendal Briles, aren’t in that same dire shape, but October will be imposing again. First up is No. 2 Georgia, anointed a huge favorite in Athens despite the Hogs’ surge in the rankings, and a daunting test at Oxford against Ole Miss looms thereafter.

But for right now, on the 70th birthday of one of the biggest and best Hog fans I know, all I can think about is how happy I am to be cheering again. Happy birthday, Doc — this team is giving you, me and countless others reason to smile again, and no, we don’t need John L.’s urging this time.