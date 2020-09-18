THE CREEK ROCKS

13th and Main Streets. Free admission.

SoMa Outdoor Dining Room is hosting bluegrass duo The Creek Rocks Friday night September 18 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Tents are open from 4-9 p.m. for dining and drinking.

Advertisement

ROCK THE VOTE/I SCREAM SOCIAL

SoMa Dining Room. Free admission.

Advertisement

Loblolly hosts this one-stop-shop for voter registration and absentee ballot information on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1-5 p.m. You can sign up to volunteer at the polls, and organizers will be photocopying IDs for mail-in voting. You can also sign up to get a ride to the polls, speak with local representatives and grab a scoop of Loblolly’s ice cream.

Advertisement

LITTLE ROCK ZOO: LASER SAFARI

Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive. $25/vehicle.

The Little Rock Zoo is hosting a drive-in laser safari light show Thu.-Sun. for the next three weekends. The family-friendly half-hour show will include music, laser lights and graphic effects that can be seen from the safety of your car. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. Showtimes are 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sept. 17-20 and 24-27 and Oct. 1-4. Enter from Fair Park Boulevard. Organizers ask that you have your ticket printed, or on your phone ready to scan. Sound will play through your car radio; you’ll be given the frequency of the radio station when you arrive. Headlights must be turned off during the show.

ARKANSAS BLOOD INSTITUTE: BLOOD DRIVE AND COVID-19 TESTING

Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy. Free.

Advertisement

The Outlets of Little Rock is hosting a blood donation drive in partnership with the Arkansas Blood Institute 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 19. Bloodmobiles will be located in the parking lot for walk-ups and appointments. Each donor will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, a limited edition “Natural State of Mind” T-shirt and one free entry to the Little Rock Zoo. Organizers report they will ensure donors are socially distanced and there will be ample distancing space for those waiting in the parking lot. Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777.

THE LAB FOOD TRUCK

The Filling Station, Little Rock Racquet Club, The Rail Yard, MP Outdoor Cinema.

Next week is the last week The Lab Food Truck will be open, so make plans to get a Miso Cheesy Burger before it’s too late. Its weekend schedule: The Filling Station in North Little Rock, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18; the Little Rock Racquet Club, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Sept. 19; The Rail Yard 11, a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19; and at the MP Outdoor Cinema 7-9 p.m. Sun., Sept. 19.