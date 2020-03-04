I called it quits early last night, so now comes the mop-up on races we’ve followed here previously:

PRESIDENT: Joe Biden easily led the Arkansas Democratic presidential primary with 40 percent of the vote on his way to a rousing victory across Super Tuesday states, save a few, including California, where he also is running stronger than originally predicted. National media say it’s now a two-man horse race. I think it’s over. Biden will be the Democratic Party nominee. Bernie Sanders can’t get to the convention with a majority of delegates, maybe not even a plurality. The rest will coalesce behind Biden. The task will be to shut Joe up in hopes of holding down the gaffe factor. Republicans mouthpieces who’ve been touting Bernie now want him to run as a third-party candidate. Of course they do. Michael Bloomberg’s millions and mayoral support, notably from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. , produced little. He got 16 percent in Pulaski County, less even than Bernie’s 20 percent. He should get out and throw his millions into defeating Trump. UPDATE: A couple of hours later, Bloomberg did just that, dropped out and endorsed Biden.

UPDATE: One other circuit judge race of note, in Garland County. Judge Wade Naramore, an incumbent, finished second in a three-race and will be in a runoff with Cecilia Dyer. She had 35.7 percent to his 33.7. Naramore in 2016 was acquitted of a negligent homicide charge in the hot car death of his infant son, forgotten in the backseat of his car on a drive to work. The case was hotly controversial in Garland County. He was suspended as a judge while the case was pending, then reinstated on acquittal, but the Supreme Court ordered that he no longer hear dependency and neglect cases.