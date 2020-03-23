For the news junkies who don’t shop around the many other pages on arktimes.com, take a look at Rock Candy, where Stephanie Smittle and others keep us up to date on the finer things — art, music, food and more.

Today, she writes about Little Rock native Ashlie Atkinson, a screen and stage pro touted in a New York Times article on digitally recorded theater. The Rock Candy link includes an easy-to-click link to the monologue (“Cocktail Class”) Atkinson performed for an Instagram channel.

I never tire of touting the talented Atkinson, who once interned for the Arkansas Times. Enjoy her today and wish her the best, because:

V proud to be the only participant to HAVE ACTUAL CORONAVIRUS WHILE PARTICIPATING — watch our video! (I am not joking.) https://t.co/qMHCEUJp2b — ashlie atkinson (@ashlieatkinson) March 18, 2020