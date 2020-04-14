Joseph Flaherty reported this morning in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on a welcome, if familiar, development in an old story — illegal use of golf carts on Little Rock city streets, which is particularly prevalent in the leafy neighborhood around the Country Club of Little Rock.
Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription
We can't resist without our readers!
Little Rock police sent e-mails to neighborhood groups Sunday night saying complaints had been received and reminding them that Little Rock has no ordinance permitting golf carts or ATVs on city streets. A police spokesman hastened to add there’d been more complaints about ATVs than golf carts.
I wonder.
Here’s the thing. Flaherty noted that the reminder followed the city’s crackdown on “caravans” of cars. This followed a controversy about a weekend parade of cars that was attended by at least one hair-pulling fight and some rubber burning in a Southwest Little Rock parking lot. Most of the participants, judging by widely circulated social media video, were African-Americans.
So how about cracking down on the children — and often they are children — of privilege who cruise illegally around the wealthy and white Heights? Yes, why not?
We’ve been down this road before.
For instance, in the Arkansas Times in 2013.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has returned a time or two to the subject. So have the TV stations. The police always warn that it is against the law. The state passed a law in 2013 allowing cities to legalize golf carts on city streets (rather than just between homes and golf courses), but Little Rock has never taken advantage.
So far as I know, all those Little Rock police warnings came to naught. The clubby kids and ‘rents still cruise. A previous police chief, it’s worth remembering, lived in the Heights neighborhood. City political power vests heavily in that neighborhood.
I have to wonder if the advent of a mayor, Frank Scott Jr., who drew voting strength from poorer parts of town and has demonstrated a sensitivity to the disproportionate attention given various city neighborhoods over the years, might deliver this time on a promise of enforcement on the well-to-do as well as the not-so. If so, good.