Gov. Asa Hutchinson brags along with four other governors in a Washington Post op-ed about their successful strategy of keeping their states open for business.

He was joined by Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Mike Parson of Missouri.

Arkansas and the others are a model for the rest of the country, they say. Why, we have K-12 “virtual learning,” the governor boasts. If you have a computer and a WiFi signal maybe you do. And engaged parents to keep you on task.

But let’s get real. Better than half of the state’s general revenue-supported operation has been pretty well defunct — public schools and colleges. All made efforts, some valiant, but the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees‘ aggressive assertion Monday that they intended to have real college next fall is a good indication of how closely the substitute measures up to the old reality. Football was first on their agenda, by the way.

State revenue plunged a quarter-of-a-billion dollars in April because of business shutdowns somewhere or another. Asa can call these pieces of the economy if he wants. But pretty soon you’re talking real money. Restaurants, bars, barbershops, gyms, etc. The biggest single chunk of the economy, medical, including dentists and optometrists, have been hammered. Understandably.

Prisons ARE open and Asa has resisted cutting many prisoners loose. At least one of the prisons, Cummins, is a giant toxic of viral load.

He has protected landlords. They’re in business evicting the unfortunate. We didn’t earn our reputation as the worst landlord-tenant state in the country for no reason.

Our virus infection rate, hospitalization rate and death rate have been low, though many questions the reliability of the data. For one thing, our testing rate has been low and focused almost exclusively on the sick.

But hear the governors:

We knew it was critical, even as the coronavirus has spread, that our state economies keep moving. Agriculture, energy and manufacturing are the backbone of the Midwest and Great Plains. Our beef, pork and poultry feed the world. Our oil, ethanol, coal and wind fuel the country’s businesses.