Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus briefing included the lifting of the ban on out-of-state recreational travelers if they are not from “hot spots,” currently defined as New York, New Orleans, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Those who come from hot spots to Arkansas must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The change should help the hospitality industry, he said. It will apply at state park lodges as well. State officials said lodges would be observing measures aimed at preventing the spread of illness.

The definition of a hot spot is not fixed to a specific number but based on CDC reporting and evaluations by state officials. The list could change from those listed today.

The governor also extended his executive order giving him emergency powers for 45 days beyond its scheduled May 21 expiration. He noted he could have extended it 60 days, but hopes circumstances will improve. “Obviously we’d like to get back to normal.”

The declaration keeps in place all previous directives for that extended period unless changed.

The daily coronavirus count

38 new cases were reported in 24 hours, including four in prisons. That put the total count at 3,496. Hospitalizations dropped by two, to 89. Deaths rose by two, to 83. The statistics on new cases, hospitalizations and other indicators continue to be on the “right trajectory,” Hutchinson said. He displayed a map, based on Centers for Disease Control data, that indicated Arkansas is among the states with the lowest number of new cases over the last seven days. He also said Arkansas was among only 15 states with a declining number of new cases over the last two weeks.

45 nursing homes have virus cases — 261 residents and 148 staff members. 32 residents have died.

876 inmates at Cummins prison have tested positive and 264 at the federal prison at Forrest City, a 94-case jump that is not yet reflected in state totals. Testing is still underway for 100 people at Cummins in two barracks that had previously tested negative.

The governor suggested the big jump came belated testing of staff, a responsibility of the federal government. But it is also an argument for considering those numbers as part of the state as a whole.

The governor was pressed on news that guards who’d tested positive could continue to work. He said they were only guarding people who also had tested positive. Health Director Nate Smith said the provision was meant to address critical shortages of staff. That “brings its own dangers” in maximum-security units, he said. There’s a minimal risk of exposure because the employees wear protective gear and are instructed to avoid contact with those working elsewhere. He said similar provisions cover some nursing homes.

Swimming pools

Health Director Nate Smith said directives for athletic clubs will be changed this week to allow lap lanes in pools to be used. Further changes are coming for recreational pools this week as well.

State revenue

The 28 percent drop in state revenue in April had a bright side, the governor said. Revenues ran well ahead of the revised lower forecast. “Our economy has taken a hit, but it has not taken the same nosedive we’ve seen in some other states.”

Music venue

A reporter said a music venue was planning a concert three days before a new directive takes effect allowing music, though with limits on attendance. Nate Smith said the Health Department would work with local law enforcement to encourage people to follow the rules. “Usually it’s a conversation,” he said.

Buffalo National River

It remains closed. The governor said the national park can’t be restricted to Arkansas visitors. “I do expect there to be more discussions about opening the national park in the coming week,” he said. “I know there’s a desire to open it up again.” The lifting of recreational travelers logically means it’s time to re-evaluate Buffalo River access, he said.