Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at his daily coronavirus briefing that he wasn’t aware of a Fort Smith music venue’s vow to go ahead with a concert Friday despite a state order not to proceed.

He said: “That would be disappointing and would encounter some consequences.” He also said he would think that potential patrons would take note of the state order and “use good judgment and not attend.”

Asked about specific consequences, Hutchinson declined to say. He said it was still Wednesday. He said local law enforcement could be used. But he added, “Let’s just take this a step at a time. I would think common sense would prevail and they would follow the direction of the cease and desist order.”

He was pressed on why such venues were being treated differently from churches. He didn’t answer except to say that a directive had been issued and it didn’t expire until Monday. He said the rule should be followed.

“They knew in advance this was the target date. They’ve proceeded on with this in violation of the directive.”

Health Director Nate Smith said a place of worship is different from a concert hall, including attracting people from other states who normally wouldn’t come in contact with each other. He also said churches, though not under a specific directive, were operating well.

UPDATE: Later in the afternoon, Temple Live was quoted by Michael Tilley at Talk Business as saying that a decision had not been finalized on the May 15 concert and an announcement would be made at a news conference Thursday.

The daily count

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by 72 from midday yesterday (only one from a prison) to 4,236. Hospitalizations rose from 59 to 64. Deaths increased by two to 97.

The governor said the state wasn’t quite hitting its target of 2,000 tests a day in May, but the almost 24,000 done in May still amounts to almost a third of all tests done in the state since the crisis began. He said the positive rate has been slightly more than 2 percent. He said improving testing remained a high priority — akin to radar in a war to identify where the enemy can be found.

Executives from the Arkansas Hospital Association and the association of community health centers were on hand to express their support for increasing testing.

Health Department Director Nate Smith noted that the majority of Arkansas counties have no active cases. But he cautioned that some cases are undoubtedly undiagnosed. Almost 500 of Arkansas’s cases have been found in the residents and staff of 51 nursing homes.

New prison outbreak

Prison outbreaks are significant in the state’s case count, with about a third linked to outbreaks in Forrest City and Cummins prison. Smith also disclosed today that the prison tally included 48 inmates and two staff at the Randall Williams unit in Pine Bluff, a newly disclosed outbreak. More than 900 cases have been counted at Cummins prison. He said African-Americans have been disproportionately affected in the state. The single biggest age group is 25-44, with more than 38 percent of positive tests. But the oldest age group has the highest chance of death.

Governor cool on more absentee voting

Hutchinson was asked about the call for easing absentee voting rules in November given fears of a resurgence of virus cases in the fall. He’s not close to doing what Republican officials in other states have done.

He said he’s thought about it. But he said his emergency powers currently extend for only a bit more than a month. He said he hoped schools and businesses will be open in the fall. “I don’t know if there will be any impediment for the election itself.”

It’s unpredictable if there will be a resurgence, he said. To change election policy, he said he first would need to know if he still could use emergency powers and the second would be should he.

“My judgment is before I’d ever use emergency powers I’d need to know it was an emergency we’d need to act upon.” He said he favored no-excuse absentee voting and would use it, as he did in the primary, “if there is still an emergency.”

But wouldn’t that require preparations?

He said, “I don’t know of any obstacle. I’m not aware of any challenges.” He’s wrong about that, the League of Women voters has suggested in a letter to him. Ballots have to be prepared this summer and if the rules for absentee voting were to be changed, they’d have to be in place for the printed ballots. Plus supplies would need to be altered in anticipation of a change in voting patterns to more absentees.

Pandemic unemployment assistance not here yet

The governor acknowledged the system to provide the new unemployment benefits was still being developed. Applications are being taken but checks aren’t likely until later in the month. He said the state would work harder at communicating to applicants about the timelines. He didn’t mention the glitch that required people who filed the first week to have to refile.