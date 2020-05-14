Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed at his news briefing that one of the deaths attributed to coronavirus was that of a prison inmate, Robert Todd Burmingham, 54, known as the Blue Light Rapist. KATV first reported the death of the Cummins inmate, who was being treated at UAMS.

Burmingham, then 31, was arrested in 1997 at his home near Forrest City after a series of sexual assaults by a man using a dashboard-mounted flashing blue light to impersonate a police officer. He stopped young women driving on country roads at night, drove them to another location and raped them. He was convicted in two assaults in Cross County.

The case led to a law limiting possession and display of blue lights. His name arose periodically in the news as he sought clemency for his life sentence.

